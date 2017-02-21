Couple Fined for Not Removing Racial Slur Spray-Painted on Home | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Couple Fined for Not Removing Racial Slur Spray-Painted on Home

    Lexene Charles and Heather Lindsay say they're keeping the graffiti up despite opposition from the city of Stamford. (Published 45 minutes ago)

    A Connecticut couple whose garage door was spray-painted with a racial slur now faces hundreds of dollars in fines for refusing to remove it

    Lexene Charles, 56, and his common-law wife, Heather Lindsay, 59, discovered the graffiti on their Stamford home last month.

    The couple says they’ve left the slur scrawled across their garage so the community doesn’t forget what happened.

    The couple has refused to remove the n-word from their garage door. They found it spray-painted there last month.

    The move hasn’t been sitting well with police, who have issued a blight citation. The City of Stamford has fined the couple $100 for each day the slur stays on their garage door.

    Stamford Chief of Police Jonathan Fontneau also visited their home and said they face arrest in addition to the fines. 

    Charles and Lindsay say they aren’t changing their minds and will fight the fines in court.

    Published 44 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago
