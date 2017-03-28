Burglar Dresses as Target Worker, Steals $40K in iPhones

Detectives in Virginia are looking for a woman who disguised herself as a Target employee and stole more than $40,000 worth of iPhones.

The Fairfax County Police Department in the Mount Vernon district said the woman was dressed as an employee of the Target store on 6600 Richmond Highway and made her way back to the stockroom. Once inside, she placed the iPhones in a box and left the store, police said.

Surveillance cameras were able to capture pictures of the woman.

Detectives said the woman is not affiliated with the store but appeared to know the store’s procedures and location of the iPhones in the stockroom.