Prince Philip to Stop Attending Public Engagements

In this Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, attends the official opening of the annual Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London.

Buckingham Palace announced Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II's husband, Prince Philip, won't carry out public engagements starting this fall, NBC News reported.

"The duke has the full support of the queen," the palace said in a statement.

The 95-year-old Duke of Edinburgh will still attend previously scheduled events between now and August, including an event at St. James' Palace on Thursday morning.

Before the announcement, the palace had called Queen Elizabeth II's closest aides and other royal officials into an unusual last-minute meeting early in the morning. But officials said there was "no cause for concern."



