British police officers are on the scene in Seven Sisters Road in London after receiving reports of a vehicle in collision with pedestrians early Monday, June 19, 2017.

British police officers are on the scene in Seven Sisters Road in London after receiving reports of a vehicle in collision with pedestrians early Monday around 12:20 am.

There are a number of causalities, according to Metropolitan police, and one person has been arrested.

"We have sent a number of resources to an incident in Seven Sisters Road." London Ambulance Service said on Twitter.

Witnesses say a van drove into a crowd on their way home from a prayer at a mosque near Finsbury Park. The mosque is almost three quarters of a mile away from Seven Sisters Road. The Muslim Welfare House on Seven Sisters Road said on Twitter that the incident happened five minutes away.

No other information is immediately available. Police have not confirmed witness reports.

Earlier this month, a van veered into pedestrians on London Bridge, setting off vehicle and knife attacks that killed eight people and wounded many others on the bridge and in the nearby Borough Market area. Three Muslim extremists who carried out the attack were killed by police.



This is a developing story, please check back for updates.