Bloody Brawl Caught on Camera at SoCal Wal-Mart

A bloody fight broke out inside a Wal-Mart in Hesperia that prompted a hazmat cleanup Saturday evening, April 15, 2017.

A bloody fight that broke out inside a Wal-Mart in Hesperia, California, was caught on camera Saturday night.

The fight at the 13401 Main Street store left a man unconscious and prompted a hazmat cleanup, Victor Valley News reported.

The brawl began in the women's clothing section over a disagreement between customers that turned violent, the newspaper reported.

When authorities arrived, a man involved in the fight was found in a pool of blood, prompting the cleanup.

An 11-year-old was hit during the fight, the newspaper reported.

Video of the fight obtained by NBC4 shows two women engaging in the fight before two men join in.

