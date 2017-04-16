Bloody Brawl Caught on Camera at SoCal Wal-Mart | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Bloody Brawl Caught on Camera at SoCal Wal-Mart

By Heather Navarro

    A bloody fight broke out inside a Wal-Mart in Hesperia that prompted a hazmat cleanup Saturday evening, April 15, 2017.  

    (Published Sunday, April 16, 2017)

    A bloody fight that broke out inside a Wal-Mart in Hesperia, California, was caught on camera Saturday night.

    The fight at the 13401 Main Street store left a man unconscious and prompted a hazmat cleanup, Victor Valley News reported.

    The brawl began in the women's clothing section over a disagreement between customers that turned violent, the newspaper reported.

    When authorities arrived, a man involved in the fight was found in a pool of blood, prompting the cleanup.

    An 11-year-old was hit during the fight, the newspaper reported.

    Video of the fight obtained by NBC4 shows two women engaging in the fight before two men join in. 

