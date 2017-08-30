Best Buy Says Viral Photo of $40 Water Was 'a Big Mistake'

Electronics retailer Best Buy apologized after viral photos appeared to show cases of water selling for more than $40 in Houston as Hurricane Harvey approached, CNBC reported.

Best Buy does not sell water by the case and said signage promoting an offer of $42.96 a pack was "a big mistake on the part of a few employees at one store on Friday," a company spokeswoman told CNBC. "We're sorry and it won't happen again. Not as an excuse but as an explanation, we don't typically sell cases of water. The mistake was made when employees priced a case of water using the single-bottle price for each bottle in the case."

There have been at least 600 complaints of price gouging in the wake of Harvey, a spokeswoman for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told The Hill.

