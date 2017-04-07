Flowers are left outside the Houses of Parliament in memory of those who died in the Westminster terror attack on March 27, 2017 in London, England.

A 31-year-old Romanian tourist has died more than two weeks after plunging into the River Thames during the recent terrorist attack on the Westminster Bridge in London, NBC News reported.

Andrea Cristea was with her boyfriend on the bridge when alleged attacker Khaled Masood plowed an SUV into pedestrians, knocking her off the bridge and into the river 18 feet below.

Cristea, who worked as an architect, was taken off life support Thursday, more than two weeks after the March 22 attack.

Her boyfriend, who suffered a broken foot in the attack, was going to propose to her the day of the attack, the BBC reported.

Watch: Trump's Full Remarks on US Missile Strike in Syria