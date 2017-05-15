President Donald Trump and his youngest son, Barron Trump, depart the White House March 17, 2017 to head to their Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida

President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron, will attend St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland, this fall after he moves from New York to D.C. with his mother.

First lady Melania Trump confirmed the news in a statement to News4.

"We are very excited for our son to attend St. Andrew's Episcopal School," she said. "It is known for its diverse community and commitment to academic excellence. The mission of St. Andrew's is 'to know and inspire each child in an inclusive community dedicated to exceptional teaching, learning, and service,' all of which appealed to our family."

The Trumps Welcome Families to White House Easter Egg Roll

On April 17, families gathered on the South Lawn of the White House for the annual Easter Egg Roll, the first hosted by the Trumps. (Published Monday, April 17, 2017)

The school did not respond to an inquiry.

Barron, 11, attended Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School in New York and is reportedly fluent in Slovenian, his mother's first language.

St. Andrew's serves children age 2 through 12th grade. The private school boasts small class sizes, with about 11 to 13 children per class, according to the school's website. Tuition for students in sixth, seventh and eighth grade is $38,590 per year for the upcoming school year.

The drive from the White House to the school is about 35 minutes in light traffic.

Melania Trump Style Guide



The Daily Caller was first to report the news, based on unnamed sources.

Stay with News4 for more details on this developing story.