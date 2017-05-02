Avocado Prices Soar as Production Drops: Report

As Cinco de Mayo approaches, guacamole lovers may have to pay more for the popular dip and its main ingredient.

The jump in demand for avocados in recent years has been dramatic, according to Bloomberg.



Americans consumed an average of about 6.9 pounds of avocados in 2015, up from 3.5 pounds in 2006.

People are being drawn to the crop not just for its taste, but also for its healthy oils and fats.

But as demand increases, so are the prices. They've hit an all-time high as major producers have seen smaller harvests this year. Analysts also expect prices to remain at "elevated levels" after a growers strike in Mexico and drought in California.

A 22-pound box of Hass avocados from Mexico costs about $28, which is more than twice what it cost last year and the highest price in the last 19 years.