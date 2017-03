Ruble banknotes are pictured in this file photo.

Graft is a booming business in Russia, where the average bribe has grown by 75 percent year-on-year according to the country's anti-corruption tsar, NBC News reported.

Greasing the palm of a Russian official cost 328,000 rubles ($5,600) on average in 2016, leading business daily Kommersant quoted Lt. Gen. Andrei Kurnosenko as saying Thursday.

"But often the bribes are much higher," the policeman said, according to the paper.

Top News: Ukraine Protest Russian Occupancy, Greece Bailout