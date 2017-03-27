Attorney General Sessions Speaks Out Against Sanctuary Cities

A file phot of Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the Justice Department in Washington, Thursday, March 2, 2017.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke out against "sanctuary cities" Monday, telling reporters that such cities' policies toward immigration were putting themselves "at risk of losing federal dollars."

He said that some states and cities have "adopted policies designed to frustrate" the enforcement of immigration laws by refusing requests to honor Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer requests for undocumented immigrants charged or convicted of serious crimes.

"Such policies cannot continue," Session said. "They make our nation less safe by putting dangerous criminals back on the streets."

Sessions made a surprise appearance at Monday's White House briefing to deliver the remarks.

