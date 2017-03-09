At least five people were injured and two others were in custody Wednesday night after one or more ax-wielding attackers rampaged through the main train station in Düsseldorf, Germany, police told NBC News.
Police were still looking for other possible suspects, a spokesman for the German federal police said.
No other details were immediately available, including indications of a possible motive, police said.
It was not immediately clear how serious their injuries were.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
