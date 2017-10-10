In this Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, file photo, DeAndre Harris, bottom is assaulted in a parking garage beside the Charlottesville police station after a white nationalist rally was disbursed by police, in Charlottesville, Virginia. A warrant has been issued for Harris' arrest, police announced Monday, Oct. 10, 2017.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a black man who was brutally beaten in a parking garage during a deadly far right-wing rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, police told NBC News Monday.

DeAndre Harris, 20, was wanted for unlawful wounding in connection with the Aug. 12 assault, according to a statement from the Charlottesville Police Department, NBC affiliate WVIR reported.

The beating occurred after a white supremacist tried to spear a counter-protester with a flag pole, the Washington Post reported in August.

Then, Harris — a former special education instructional assistant — swung a flashlight at the man, possibly striking him, according to the Post.

