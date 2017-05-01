Zoo Revealing Name of April the Giraffe's Calf Monday

It sounds like a tall tale, but this giraffe romance has managed to captivate the world for more than a month.

Baby, we've got a name.

Fans of April the giraffe will learn her calf's name at 8 a.m. Monday morning.

The name will be announced live from the Giraffe Barn at Animal Adventure Park, the upstate New York zoo that made national headlines and livestreamed the giraffe’s pregnancy for millions of people around the globe.

After two rounds of voting that ended Sunday, fans of the long-neck beauty will finally learn the name of the newborn calf, weeks after it breathed its first breath.

The first round of voting, which was held for 10 days, ended Tuesday, April 25, and left 10 choices: "Alyssa's Choice," Apollo, Geoffrey, Gio, Harpur, Noah, Ollie, Patch, Patches and Unity.

One of those choices will be the calf's new name, but fans won't learn that until later in the morning.

A second round of voting was held for five days and ended Sunday, the zoo said.

Animal Adventure Park offered the public a chance to give him one at nameaprilscalf.com, where anyone who wanted to vote on a name could do so for $1 per vote. There was a five-vote minimum, and people could vote as many times as they wanted.

Funds raised will be split between the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, Ava's Little Heroes and Animal Adventure Park.

"Thank you to all that voted," the zoo said on Facebook Sunday evening. "Your contributions will be used for some great causes and towards amazing efforts."



After months of waiting, April gave birth April 15 in Harpursville, New York, while an audience of about 1.2 million people watched live online.

The calf's spindly legs wobbled as he attempted to stand on its own. But shortly before noon, the zoo shared an adorable photo of April nuzzling him while he stood beneath her trying to nurse.

"All is well," the caption read.

April teased her millions of global adorers for weeks, showing signs of near-but-not-quite labor and otherwise enchanting her audience with cute right-at-the-camera gazes and tongue flicks, snack noshing and nuzzling with her much younger but handsome 5-year-old beau.

April's pregnancy was catapulted into global headlines in late February after YouTube briefly yanked the zoo's live stream following complaints by animal activists that it violated the site's policies concerning "nudity and sexual content." Thousands upon thousands of commenters voiced their frustration on Facebook and YouTube, and the stream was restored within an hour or so.

Zoo owner Jordan Patch said the natural curiosity surrounding giraffes and their birthing process was a huge factor in drawing crowds.

"I think the fact that she's a giraffe and she's a neat species that people are interested in, that's fostered a lot of the attention," he said. "The fact that you'll get to witness the miracle of birth from an animal that you really don't get to see give birth — that's neat."

He added that April's pregnancy was more than just live entertainment, but a teachable moment and source for education.