Anti-ISIS Activist Vian Dakhil Won’t Come to U.S. for Ceremony

Vian Dakhil, member of Iraqi parliament, testifies on the Islamic State(IS) group actions in Iraq during a U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, December 9, 2014. Dakhil is being honored by the Lantos Foundation for Human Rights and Justice, but won't travel to the U.S. for the ceremony due to Trump's immigration ban.

An Iraqi lawmaker who’s been called ISIS' "most wanted woman" will not travel to the United States to receive a human rights award due to Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration, NBC News reported.

Vian Dakhil is set to receive the Lantos Human Rights Prize for 2016 for her work on behalf of the Yazidi people, a religious minority group targeted by the Islamic State. But Dakhil told NBC News that she’s unsure whether she'll be able to attend the ceremony. She has a visa, but said she’s afraid someone in the airport will tell her she can't enter.

The State Department and the foundation recognizing her are working to ensure her a safe trip to the U.S., but Dakhil said she hasn’t received any solid answers yet. Dakhil is being recognized for her defense of the Yazidi people, and her "ongoing mission on behalf of enslaved Yazidi women."