Animals Recently Endangered, Threatened in the US

As we celebrate Earth Week, we can't forget about the other lives that take up our green planet.



About 1,500 species are listed as endangered or threatened in or near the United States, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service's Environmental Conservation Online System, indicating they are in danger of extinction throughout all or a significant portion of its range or likely to become that way in the foreseeable future.



Just one species has been listed as endangered in 2017, following a 2016 when none were listed as endangered or threatened in 2016. But in 2015, 16 animal species were listed as endangered or threatened and in 2016, 34 were listed.



Here's a look at some of the most recently endangered and threatened animals below.