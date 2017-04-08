American Soldier Killed in Afghanistan in Anti-ISIS Operation: US Military | NBC 10 Philadelphia
American Soldier Killed in Afghanistan in Anti-ISIS Operation: US Military

    AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File
    In this Wednesday Dec. 5, 2012, file photo, soldiers salute the U.S. flag during the Pledge of Allegiance at a welcome home ceremony for soldiers returning from a deployment in Afghanistan, at Fort. Carson, Colorado.

    A U.S. soldier was killed while conducting operations against ISIS in Afghanistan late on Saturday, a U.S. military spokesman said in a message posted on Twitter, Reuters reported.

    "The soldier was mortally wounded late Saturday during an operation in Nangarhar Province" in eastern Afghanistan, U.S. Navy Captain Bill Salvin said in a message on the official Twitter account of the NATO-led Resolute Support mission.

    He was the first U.S. soldier casualty in Afghanistan in 2017 for the Resolute Support mission, a NATO spokesman confirmed to NBC News. The circumstances of his death were unclear.

    In 2016, nine American service members were killed in action in Afghanistan as part of the mission.

