Amazon to Buy Whole Foods in Deal Valued at $13.7 Billion | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Amazon to Buy Whole Foods in Deal Valued at $13.7 Billion

The deal is expected to close later in 2017, the companies said

    AP
    FILE - In this Wednesday, June 24, 2015, file photo, pedestrians pass in front of a Whole Foods Market store in Union Square, in New York. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, Whole Foods Market Inc. reports financial results. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

    Online retail giant Amazon is acquiring Whole Foods in a deal valued at about $14 billion, the company announced Friday.

    “Whole Foods Market has been satisfying, delighting and nourishing customers for nearly four decades – they’re doing an amazing job and we want that to continue,” Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said in a statement.

    The deal must be approved by Whole Foods’ shareholders and pass regulatory approvals. It’s expected to close later in 2017, the companies said.

    Published 8 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago
