Airlines Make Changes Ahead of Hurricane Maria

Major national airlines have warned travellers of possible flight cancellations and delays as Category 5 Hurricane Maria makes landfall Monday in the Caribbean.

Regional airlines in the Caribbean have also cancelled or delayed their flights.

Maria grew into an "extremely dangerous" Category 5 storm with maximum sustained winds of 160 mph on Monday as it barreled onto the island of Dominica in the eastern Caribbean.

Maria could hit Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands Tuesday night and Wednesday.

President Donald Trump approved an emergency declaration for the island and ordered Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist the commonwealth. The declaration authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

Most islands in the path of Hurricane Maria have just began the relief and recovery process after Hurricane Irma, also a Category 5 hurricane, that left behind destruction on the U.S. Virgin Islands, Caribbean and south Florida.

Delta , Southwest and American airlines announced there would be no change fees if a flight was impacted by Hurricane Maria. All three airlines are updating their websites with the latest details on their flights.

Forecasters say that the "potentially catastrophic" hurricane with 160 mph winds will likely travel over the Leeward Islands and the extreme northeast Caribbean through Monday night and Tuesday.

The storm was on a path that would take it near many of the islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and then on toward Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

The hurricane was expected to maintain a west-northwest motion for the next several days before a turn toward the north-northwest. The forecast track remained to the east of South Florida Monday.