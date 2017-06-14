At Least 5 Shot at San Francisco UPS Facility

At least five people were shot at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center in San Francisco, authorities confirmed to NBC News.



The shooting early Wednesday led to a massive police response and a shelter-in-place warning for the Portero Hill neighborhood and surrounding area.

A UPS employee in his uniform opened fire on employees.



San Francisco police responded to the UPS warehouse on 17th Street and Potrero Avenue, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Police Department.





Authorities had earlier said at least two people were being treated for injuries in connection to the shooting. An official later confirmed that at least five people were shot and that two were "medical examiner cases." It was not immediately clear if they were deceased.



Police activity was first reported near 17th Street and Potrero Avenue, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Police Department at 9:06 a.m.

"#SFPD is at the scene of a shooting that occurred near 17th & Vermont. Please avoid the area, expect street closures and traffic delays #SF," the tweet from SFPD said. Police are asking people in the area to shelter in place.

According to Francis Zimora from the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management, multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to a scene with multiple casualties. Zimora could not confirm on the status of the victims. 'The most important thing right now is to avoid the area," Zimora said.

Sources said multiple ambulances rolling to the scene.

According to video from NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger, UPS employees could be seen coming out of the facility in a single file, surrounded by police.

A witness tells NBC News she was driving up Bryant Street with her husband when she saw dozens of UPS employees running in the opposite direction.

Sarah Meier-Heredia said she at first thought it was some sort of “group activity.” But the closer she got to the UPS facility, she saw employees running “haphazardly” in all different directions with a look of “panic on their faces.” “When we were immediately outside the facility entrance, I saw a tall man that looked to be directing people out and away from the building,” she said. “As the final people came running out, I heard multiple gun shots. At first I thought eight or nine, but maybe more like five or six. Rapid succession, bam bam bam bam bam bam.” She said she ducked in the car while her husband drove off quickly.

