Powerball Jackpot Tops $300M for Wednesday's Drawing

The Powerball jackpot has risen to an estimated $310 million ahead of Wednesday's drawing.
That's the biggest jackpot since 20 company co-workers in Tennessee took home a combined $420.9 million right after Thanksgiving.
There hasn't been a jackpot winner in 2017, according to a list maintained on the game's website. It's been a year and a month since three winning tickets were sold for a $1.59 billion jackpot.
The odds of winning the grand prize are pretty slim, according to the game's website: 1 in 292,201,338.
Wednesday's pot has a cash value of $189.3 million. The $310 million would be paid out over an annuity.
Published 2 hours ago | Updated 59 minutes ago