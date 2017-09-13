About 175,000 dressers that were sold at Target for three years pose a tip-over risk and have been recalled, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Wednesday.

People who have the Room Essentials 4-drawer dressers are urged to stop using them if they're not anchored to the wall. Twelve tip-overs or collapses have been reported, and two three-year-old children had the dressers tip over onto them, though no injuries have been reported.

The dressers, with model numbers 249-05-0103 (black color), 249-05-0106 (espresso), or 249-05-0109 (maple), were sold at Target stores and on its website between January 2013 and April 2016.

Target is offering a full refund for the dressers.