The beach at Baker Avenue in Wildwood, New Jersey.

Forget lugging all those beach chairs, umbrellas and shovels for blocks and blocks to the beach if you own an SUV and sun in Wildwood, New Jersey.

The seaside resort just approved an ordinance to allow drivers to park directly on the sand in a new beach lot the city is creating.



The lot will be at the E. Baker Avenue beach, which is between the Wildwoods Convention Center and Morey's Adventure Pier.

Parking will be limited to drivers who own a vehicle with four-wheel drive. Daily rates will run $10. The price will jump to $20 for special events, the city said. The lot will be monitored by an attendant.

The resort's beaches are extra long compared to other towns leaving visitors to take long treks from the street to the shore. The change should cut down on some walking. City officials also say it will generate revenue.



Wildwood isn't the first south Jersey Shore town to permit beach parking. Brigantine started offering sand lot parking in 2007.

