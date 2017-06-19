A 7th grade student from Glen Mills, Pennsylvania, joined an elite group of 42 middle schoolers selected by the Chemical Educational Foundation to compete in the 2017 You Be The Chemist Challenge.

Garnet Valley Middle School student Aadarsh Balaji was selected from a pool of 55,000 middle school students across 40 states, the nation’s capital and Puerto Rico to compete Monday in Washington, D.C.

The champion of the interactive academic challenge wins a $12,000 scholarship.

Is your chemistry knowledge as light as helium or as heavy as plutonium? Take the chemistry quiz below and see if you have what it takes to compete against Balaji.