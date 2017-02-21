Jeff Tweedy of Wilco is coming back to the Philly area.

Music fans unite.

WXPN -- the member-supported radio from the University of Pennsylvania -- announced dates to their annual XpoNential Music Festival as well as the headliners of the first night.

The event will take place Friday, July 28, through Sunday, July 30, on the Camden, New Jersey waterfront.

Wilco, Conor Oberst and Philly's own Hop Along will headline the July 28 lineup at the BB&T Pavilion. Oberst will be performing at the festival for the first time, while Hop Along and Wilco have played at the 3-day event in previous years.

XpoNential Music Festival will reveal the complete lineup in March when 3-day passes go on sale, organizers said in a news release. Last year's headliners included Ryan Adams and The Shining, Alabama Shakes, Gary Clark Jr. and Brandi Carlile.

Tickets to Day 1 of the music festival will be available for purchase Friday at noon through Ticketmaster, the BB&T Pavilion box office or phone at 800-745-3000.

