SkyForce10 captures smoke pouring out of XO Lounge on South street on March 15, 2017.

Smoke could be seen billowing from a South Street nightclub early Wednesday morning.

SkyForce10 captured Philadelphia firefighters battling the blaze at XO Lounge on South Street near 15th Street. The club was closed at the time the fire broke out around 6 a.m.

No word yet on what may have caused the blaze at the club that features outdoor rooftop seating and music.