Police arrested a man accused of filming, attacking and tying up a teen girl while armed with a knife inside the bathroom of a Barnes and Noble store in Berks County, Pennsylvania.

A 14-year-old girl told police she was visiting the Barnes and Noble in the Broadcasting Square shopping center in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania Tuesday around 8 p.m. with her boyfriend and his mother. The girl said she had entered the women’s bathroom inside the store when she noticed a man holding a cellphone over the top of the bathroom stall. The girl told investigators she believed the man was using it to photograph or record her.

Police say the man then attacked the girl as she left the stall. He allegedly forced her at knifepoint into another stall, threatened her and bound her with zip ties when the two began to struggle. During the struggle, the man cut himself and began to bleed, police said.

The girl told investigators the man continued to hold her inside the stall while bleeding on the floor but later agreed to cut the ties off her wrists. The girl said her boyfriend’s mother then went into the bathroom to check on her and she broke free of her restraints. The suspect then fled out of the bathroom, police said.

Responding officers captured the suspect who they identified as Dustin Cornelius, 19, of Richland, Pennsylvania. Police said he still had a knife in his possession and they also recovered his cellphone and zip ties. Cornelius was treated for a laceration and charged with unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, simple assault and harassment. He was committed to the Berks County Prison after failing to post bail.

The girl told police she had never seen or met Cornelius prior to the incident.