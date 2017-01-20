Philadelphia Pizza Place Fire Leaves People, Pets Homeless | NBC 10 Philadelphia
NBC_OTS_PHILLY

Philadelphia Pizza Place Fire Leaves People, Pets Homeless

Fire breaks out overnight at Wyoming Pizza

By Dan Stamm

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC10
    Jan. 20, 2017: Philadelphia firefighters battle a blaze at Wyoming Pizza.

    A Philadelphia pizza place caught fire Friday morning leaving seven people – including two children – living above the restaurant and their pets displaced.

    The fire tore through Wyoming Pizza at Wyoming and Whitaker avenues in the city’s Feltonville section around 2:30 a.m., said the Philadelphia Fire Department.

    Firefighters got the flames under control after about 30 minutes and a short time later could be seen shooting water out of a second-floor apartment.

    Luckily, five adults, two children and their pets escaped the flames unharmed, said firefighters.

    No word yet on what caused the fire.

    The American Red Cross and Red Paw Emergency Relief Team responded to help those displaced.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC10 Philadelphia anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices