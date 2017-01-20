A Philadelphia pizza place caught fire Friday morning leaving seven people – including two children – living above the restaurant and their pets displaced.

The fire tore through Wyoming Pizza at Wyoming and Whitaker avenues in the city’s Feltonville section around 2:30 a.m., said the Philadelphia Fire Department.

Firefighters got the flames under control after about 30 minutes and a short time later could be seen shooting water out of a second-floor apartment.

Luckily, five adults, two children and their pets escaped the flames unharmed, said firefighters.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

The American Red Cross and Red Paw Emergency Relief Team responded to help those displaced.