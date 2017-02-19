2 Hurt in Crash on City Avenue in Wynnefield Heights

Two people were hurt in a crash on City Avenue in the Wynnefield Heights section of Philadelphia Sunday night.

Two vehicles were involved in a collision on City Avenue and Monument Road around 10 p.m. At least two people were injured in the accident and taken to the Lankenau Medical Center where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

City Avenue was closed at Monument Road but was later reopened. Officials continue to investigate the cause of the crash.