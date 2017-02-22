Chopper 4 shows a heavy emergency presence at the scene as the injured person is lifted into an ambulance. (Published 4 hours ago)

A worker was crushed from the waist down when 4,000 pounds of steel fell on him at a bed frame company in New Jersey Wednesday, a source familiar with the investigation tells NBC 4 New York.

Authorities got a call about the accident at Knickerbocker Bed Frame Company on Commercial Avenue in Carlstadt shortly before 9:30 a.m.

A preliminary investigation indicates a machine moving the equipment somehow lost its load and it fell on the worker, trapping him. Police said he was miraculously alert and conscious as emergency crews worked to extricate him.

The steel was pulled off the injured man shortly after 10 a.m. The source said the man will likely lose both of his legs.

Chopper 4 showed a heavy emergency presence at the scene, with firefighters and other personnel moving in and out of the warehouse as an ambulance waited outside.

Representatives from Occupational Safety and Health Administration responded. Knickerbocker had no immediate comment on the accident.