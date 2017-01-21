70-Year-Old Woman Stabbed to Death by Male Relative: Police | NBC 10 Philadelphia
NBC_OTS_PHILLY

70-Year-Old Woman Stabbed to Death by Male Relative: Police

Police believe the suspect in the woman's murder is her 29-year-old relative.

By David Chang

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Google Maps

    A woman was stabbed to death early Saturday evening in the Eastwick section of Philadelphia.

    The 70-year-old woman was stabbed several times on the 7900 block of Caesar Place at 5:38 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the location at 6:17 p.m.

    Police believe the suspect in the woman's murder is her 29-year-old relative. He was last seen leaving the home wearing a black skull cap, blue hooded sweatshirt with dark sleeves and blue jeans. Police have not released a detailed description of him but say he is short with a stocky build.

    If you have any information on the incident, please call Philadelphia Police.

    Published 1 minute ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices