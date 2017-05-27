Woman Killed Crossing Highway in Bucks County: Police

A 50-year-old woman was struck and killed late Friday night by an unknown vehicle along Route 13 in Bristol Borough, police said.

Donna Anderson was hit shortly before midnight near the intersection with Beaver Street. She died a couple hours later. The vehicle that struck her was traveling south on Route 13, police said.

The driver then fled and remains on the loose. The vehicle is believed to be a 2004 to 2009 Nissan Quest minivan. It is dark-colored and has damage to its front. It is also missing a headlight.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Bill Davis at (215)788-7812, extension 13.