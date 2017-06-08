Police Hunt Man in Black After Random Attack on Woman

A man dressed completely in black sneaked up behind a woman, grabbed her and tried to sexually attack her as she walked home in Hoboken over the weekend, authorities say. Brian Thompson reports.

The woman managed to fight off the man after the attack on Second and Madison streets around 1 a.m. Sunday, authorities say. The stranger ran off and the woman called for help.

The victim did not suffer from any physical injury, police said.

Authorities are still looking for the suspect. They released surveillance photos, including the one above, of a man who fit the description and was near the scene at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 201-420-2100 or email gonzalezar@hobokenpd.org.