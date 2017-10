A 58-year-old woman was killed and a 14-year-old girl was hospitalized after a double shooting in Trenton, New Jersey.

The two females were shot shortly after 3 p.m. near 8 Carver Lane.

A witness told NBC10 he was walking down the sidewalk and saw three men with guns start shooting.

Police have not confirmed the number of shooters, but officials are looking for the suspect.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.