Man Finds Sister's Body Inside Philadelphia Apartment

An investigation is underway after a man found his sister’s body inside a Philadelphia apartment Monday.

The man told police he had not heard from his 53-year-old sister in several days and decided to check on her at her apartment on the 1400 block of Greeby Street Monday around 3 p.m.

After knocking on the door and getting no response, the man climbed a ladder to the second floor of the apartment and went in through the window. Once inside he found his sister unresponsive with possible wounds to her face and neck as well as drug paraphernalia around her body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet determined a cause of death or revealed the victim's identity. The Homicide Unit continues to investigate.