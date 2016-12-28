A member of Philadelphia Police's Crime Scene Unit takes photos of a sports utility vehicle driven by the victim of a shooting along Park Line Drive in the city's West Mt. Airy section on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.

A woman is being questioned by Philadelphia homicide detectives in connection with the murder of a man who was shot as he drove along a West Mt. Airy road, police said.

Sources tell NBC10 that the woman is considered a person of interest in the Tuesday afternoon shooting death.

The victim, a 33-year-old man who has yet to be officially identified, died along Park Line Drive at the foot of the Walnut Lane Bridge. Police said he was shot once in the right ear as he was driving.

The man crashed his Ford Explorer into another car before it flipped onto its side. His body was found a few feet from the sport utility vehicle.

Witnesses told police they saw a woman running away from crash scene. Officers carried out a search of the adjacent woods and Wissahickon Creek a short time after the shooting. They found a bloddy jacket, but came up empty on a suspect.

A motive for the shooting has yet to be determined.