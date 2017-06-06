Prosecutors are working to build their case against comic legend Bill Cosby. NBC10's Pamela Osborne has the details.

Two Canadian police detectives, a former attorney for a Los Angeles talent agency, and the mother of a woman who accused Bill Cosby of drugging her in the early 1990s all took the stand on day two of the comedian’s trial on sexual assault allegations.

“Her legs were feeling like jelly,” testified detective Dave Mason, who took Andrea Constand’s initial police report in 2005 and recalled what she said at the time. Mason works in Durham, Ontario, where Constand’s mother lives and where Constand filed the report.

Constand recounted how she felt after she took three blue pills given to her by Cosby.

The trial, which is expected to last two to three weeks, got bogged down at times during the morning session while Joseph Miller, a former attorney for Los Angeles talent agency William Morris, was on the stand.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele Jr., who is trying the case, and Cosby’s lead attorney, Brian McMonagle, tussled over the validity of Miller’s testimony, which revolved around a deposition that the first witness of the trial, a woman named Kelly Johnson, gave in 1996. She alleged that Cosby drugged her during a lunch date at the Bel Air Hotel.

Johnson, whose mother testified at the beginning of the proceedings Tuesday, tearfully recounted her experiences with Cosby. She worked for his agent at William Morris.

The trial, regarded as the most prominent in Montgomery County history, is taking place in Norristown. Two days into the trial, everyone involved, including the judge, still seemed to grapple with the confluence of Cosby's celebrity and the seriousness of the charges.

“Nobody can ever find a case that’s in the same ballpark as this,” Common Pleas Judge Steven O’Neill said during a motion for a mistrial made by McMonagle just after the lunch break.

Requests for a mistrial are not uncommon during intricate weeks long trials.

Constand took the stand at 2 p.m. Her testimony was expected to last the rest of the afternoon Tuesday.

