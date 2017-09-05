Winslow Township Police are using surveillance cameras from voluntary homeowners and businesses in the Camden County town to help them catch criminals.

The Winslow Township Police Department recently launched the Winslow Electronic Eye Program, or W.E.E. Program, a voluntary registry of business’ and homeowners’ surveillance camera systems. The program maps out the locations of the cameras so that officers can find possible evidence faster after a crime is committed.

Police say the program directory is confidential and only accessible to law enforcement. They also say it does not allow officers to tap into private cameras and only indicates where the cameras are located.

“Many business owners and residents currently operate surveillance systems at their businesses and/or homes,” a Winslow Township Police spokesperson wrote.

“As crimes occur nearby, they are not always aware that their system may have captured information that could help solve the crime, thus keeping our community safer. In turn, the police are also not always aware who may have this potentially vital information. The Police Department is requesting residents and businesses across town to register their privately owned surveillance camera systems.”

Police say they're able to directly email residents in an area where a crime occurred by using the geographic locations of the cameras registered in the W.E.E. Program. The emails may ask the homeowner or business owner to check their video surveillance system for a specific date and time capturing the suspect or getaway vehicle involved in the crime. The citizen can then contact police if their video captures any evidence.

Police also say business owners who register with their security cameras receive a window sticker showing that they’re participating in the program.

If you’re a Winslow Township homeowner or business owner interested in participating in the W.E.E. Program, click here to fill out the application. If you complete the form online, save it to your computer and email it to aortiz@winslowpd.com. You can also pick up applications at the Winslow Township Police department.

