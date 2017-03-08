Local Jewish centers have increased their security after a series of threats nationwide. NBC10 South Jersey Bureau Reporter Cydney Long has the latest.

For the third time in recent weeks, a threat caused the evacuation of a Wilmington, Delaware Jewish community center.

The Siegel JCC on Garden of Eden Road was evacuated early Wednesday due to an emailed bomb threat overnight, New Castle County Police said.

Police responded to the center, which offers Jewish programming and serves as a gym facility for the community at large, and people were allowed back in by 9:30 a.m., said a person who answered the phone at the JCC Wednesday morning.

No injuries were reported.

This was at least the third time this year the Wilmington JCC was evacuated due to a threat as a wave of antisemitism targets Jewish organizations around America. Dozens of JCCs around the country were evacuated after a slew of threats in recent weeks. And, hundreds of headstones were also toppled at a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia last month.