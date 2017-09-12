In Wilmington, a deadly house fire broke out late Monday killing a man who rushed back into the house to try to save his wife. The man tried putting out the fire, while trying to find his wife, who already made it out. NBC10's Katy Zachry has the details about the deadly blaze.

A man rushed back into his burning Delaware home because he thought his wife was still inside.

He wouldn’t make it out alive, but she did, rescued by a neighbor.

The man, who is in his 50s and identified by family as "Archie," rushed in and out of his home on West 37th Street near Tatnall Street in Wilmington, Delaware, after flames broke out around 11:30 p.m., neighbors told NBC10’s Katy Zachry.

He grabbed a garden hose in an attempt to put out the fire, then rushed back in, saying he was looking for his wife, but she had already made her way out of the home, witnesses and family said.

"Came back in to try and find her but she is outside yelling his name the whole time," said the victim’s son, Archie Moweray. "He did what any husband should do with a wife, he went in there to try and find her and he didn’t make it out."

Moweray said his stepmother suffered serious injuries but should survive. A neighbor suffered non-life-threatening injuries catching the woman after she jumped from an awning, Wilmington firefighters said.

It took crews about one hour to bring the fire under control, firefighters said.

A 5-year-old girl who lives with the couple happened to be staying at another home at the time of the blaze, family members said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Tuesday morning.