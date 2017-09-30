Teen Boy Gropes Woman Running in Wilmington: Police

Police are searching for a teen boy accused of groping a woman as she ran in Wilmington, Delaware Saturday morning.

The 42-year-old woman told police she was running along Skyline Drive in the area of the former Three Little Bakers Country Club in Wilmington around 10 a.m. when an unidentified teen came out from behind the bushes and touched her buttocks before fleeing the scene.

The woman was not injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as a thin, dark skinned black male between the ages of 13 and 15 and standing between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-8 with a short “box style” haircut. He was also wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and red sweatpants.

If you have any information on the incident, please call New Castle County Police at 302-573-2800.