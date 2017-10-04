Police arrested a man accused of murdering a woman who was found stabbed to death inside a portable toilet in Wilmington, Delaware.

Timothy Jones, 39, is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon.

Police say Jones stabbed Rashawna Weathers, 31, of Wilmington, to death. Weathers was found dead inside a portable toilet at Kirkwood Park on 11th and Spruce streets Sunday around 9:30 a.m.

A witness told police he was walking his dog in the area when he noticed Weathers' feet protruding from the porta-potty. He went back to his home to get his phone and then returned to the park with his girlfriend before calling police.

When officers arrived, they found Weathers inside the porta-potty covered in blood and suffering from several stab wounds.

Police have not yet revealed whether or not Jones knew Weathers or a motive in the murder. They continue to investigate.

