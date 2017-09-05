Bullet Grazes 5-Year-Old Girl During Shooting in Wilmington

A young girl is recovering after she was grazed by a bullet during a shooting in Wilmington, Delaware on Labor Day.

Police responded to a home on the 1900 block of W. 5th Street Monday shortly after 5 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived they found a 5-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot graze wound to her lower right leg area.

The girl was taken to St. Francis Hospital in good condition.

Police did not released a detailed description of the suspect but believe he is a black male between the ages of 18 and 25.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call Detective Jordan Merced at 302-576-3620 or the Delaware Crime Stoppers Tipline at 1-800-TIP-3333. You can also email www.delawarecrimestoppers.org or text a tip to NIXLE at 888777.