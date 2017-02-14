Masked Gunman Kidnaps, Attacks Woman in Delaware: Police

Police are searching for a man accused of kidnapping and assaulting a woman in Wilmington, Delaware Monday night.

The woman told police she got out of her car around 8:45 p.m. at the Top of the Hill Apartments community on Prior Road when she was approached by a man armed with a gun. The gunman forced the woman into a vehicle and drove her to an ATM on Marsh Road, police said. He then demanded that she withdraw money, according to investigators.

The woman told police the man was talking to himself and he also punched her. He then took her back to the apartment complex, released her and fled the area, police said.

The woman was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

The suspect is described as a thin, middle-aged white man standing 5-foot-8 and wearing a ski mask. Police also say he may be driving a dark-colored SUV.

Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. If you have any information, please call New Castle County Police at 302-573-2800. You can also submit a tip on the New Castle County police website or call Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.