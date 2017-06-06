Gunman Shoots Boy and Mom in Wilmington

A young boy and his mom are in the hospital following a shooting in Wilmington, Delaware Tuesday afternoon.

The 6-year-old boy and his mother were on the 700 block of E. 6th Street when an unidentified gunman opened fire. The boy was shot in the head while his mother was shot in the left arm.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. The boy is in critical condition while his mother is stable.



A playground, Sarah Pyle Academy and Bancroft Elementary School are all located near where the shooting took place.

