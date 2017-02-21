Police arrested a man accused of shooting two security guards at the Willingboro VFW earlier this month.

Brandon Washington, 31, was arrested Tuesday at a home on the unit block of Pageant Lane in Willingboro, New Jersey by members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Burlington County Sheriff’s Department Fugitive Unit.

Police say Washington was being escorted from the Willingboro VFW on Creekview Road back on February 16 by two security guards when he took out a handgun and opened fire. Both guards were shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Washington is charged with attempted murder.