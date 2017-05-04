Wildwood, New Jersey’s beloved dog beach is finding a new home that promises more romping room. The popular puppy play area is moving from the original Poplar Avenue to a larger beach.

“The response to our dog beach has been amazing,” said Commissioner Pete Byron of Wildwood's dog beach. “It’s become one of the most popular places on the East Coast for people to come with their dogs to enjoy a day at the beach."

The new dog beach and its world-famous red fire hydrant will offer pups a larger area to run, playground, clean water and clean-up bags. Dog owners will be able to take advantage of a bright ocean view and soft white sand beach.

“We are expanding our dog beach in order to provide an even bigger and better experience for our furry friends and their people.” said Byron. “By expanding it at a new location, we remain committed to making our city the best beach in the nation for the entire family – even the four legged members.

The grand opening announcement is expected soon.



