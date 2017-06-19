Wildwood Police Investigate Video of Officer Punching Man

Wildwood Police are investigating a video that shows one of their officers punching a man in the face. A spokesperson for the Department said the video doesn't show the entire event and that the person who was punched was wanted for disorderly conduct. They continue to investigate however.

Wildwood Police are investigating a video showing an officer punching a man in the face.

In the 19-second video, which was posted on Facebook Monday, an officer punches a man in the face and then handcuffs him after he falls to the ground. It does not show what led to the punch or what occurred in the moments after.

Wildwood Police Chief Robert Regalbuto told NBC10 he believes the incident occurred Sunday while the person who uploaded the video wrote that it happened on Roberts Avenue.

Chief Regalbuto told NBC10 the video doesn’t show the entire scene and he doesn’t know what happened beforehand. He also said that the man who was punched was involved in a disorderly persons complaint.

The officer in the video remains on duty but the incident is still under investigation.