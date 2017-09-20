Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish are putting up a united front amid his alleged extortion scandal.

A source tells E! News Parrish—who is pregnant with Hart's third child—has accepted her husband's apology and plans to move forward with him as a couple.

"Eniko is aware of what's going on and that Kevin is not perfect," the insider explained. "She has accepted his apology and is focused on her pregnancy and what's to come. She has no plans for divorce. She believes Kevin is a good husband and always comes home to her."

The biggest issue Parrish is struggling with is the massive amount of media coverage the scandal has gained.

"She is bothered that these stories find their way into the press and that people are asking her about it," the source said. "But she does her best to ignore it all and move forward. She listens to her husband and is not going to get stressed out. She is supporting him and standing by him."

The couple have since been spotted together, enjoying lunch in Los Angeles.

Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I'm not perfect and have never claimed to be ...I love you all. A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Sep 16, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

Hart took to Instagram on Saturday to publicly apologize to his pregnant wife and his two children, Heaven and Hendrix Hart, after finding out about the alleged extortion regarding an explicit video of the comedian with another woman.

"I'm at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back and because of that, I should make smart decisions. And recently, I didn't," he shared in the video. "You know, I'm not perfect. I'm not going to sit up here and say that I am or claim to be in any way shape or form."

Hart continued, "I made a bad error in judgment and I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen and they did. And in doing that, I know that I'm going to hurt the people closest to me, who've I talked to and apologized to, that would be my wife and my kids."

According to TMZ, an anonymous person contacted Hart's team and provided a video of the comedian and another woman involved in a "sexually provocative situation." The person allegedly demanded a multi-million dollar amount in return for keeping the video private.

While TMZ reports that the FBI is on the case and has a suspect, a spokesperson told E! News, "We cannot confirm or deny the existence of an investigation."

Furthermore, the Los Angeles Police Department told us they are unaware of the situation.

Hart's rep released a statement to us, further clarifying the situation: "Someone tried to set Kevin up in a failed extortion attempt. As law enforcement is involved, we cannot comment further as it could affect the investigation."