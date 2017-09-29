 Why Does This Cloud Have a Hole in it? - NBC 10 Philadelphia
OLY-PHILLY

Why Does This Cloud Have a Hole in it?

By Tammie Souza

52 minutes ago

NBC10 viewer Eric Grant from Media, Pa. sent this picture asking what put a hole in this cloud.

More Photo Galleries
Fall Is In the Air: Check Out Some Fall Fun Near You
Obama, Bush, Clinton Attend Presidents Cup Golf Tournament
Connect With Us
AdChoices